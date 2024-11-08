Jamaica Beacon

PROMISE KEPT - Gospel Artiste Turns Concert Earnings Into Scholarships
LINSTEAD, St Catherine — Gospel artiste Alicia Spence has awarded scholarships to two outstanding students, fulfilling a promise that she…
The Spirit Of Christmas: Jamaican Writer Unveils New Book
KINGSTON - As the Christmas season approaches, Jamaican author Yvonne Morgan-McKenzie is bringing joy to readers with her latest release,…
BEACON OF THE DAY: Aliyah Sharpe - CXC Achiever Motivated By Mom’s Hard Work
KINGSTON - Aliyah Sharpe, who was crowned Miss Dunoon Park Technical High School 2023, has proven that she also is…
VIDEO: Principal Leaves School Where He Made History, Says He Paid His Dues
Ottis Brown got gifts and heartfelt commendations while performing final duties as the first principal of the 10-year-old Cedar Grove…
VIDEO: Funeral Date Announced For Linstead Teacher
Relatives and friends will gather on Monday, 29 July 2024, to pay their last respect to 39-year-old public school teacher…
REMEMBERING: Merlyn Grant, 77, Of Linstead, St Catherine
Merlyn Grant (Miss Merl), 77, was born to Inez Murray and Frederick Grant at Jericho Road in Linstead, St Catherine…
BOG WALK | Gang Members Killed, Cops Wounded As ‘One Order’ Violence Erupts
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said two alleged gunmen were shot dead and two guns recovered, adding that two police…
State Of Community Concerns St Catherine Residents
By Jo’Ordine Tucker, Contributor The residents of Treadways, St. Catherine are concerned about the state of their community despite the…
OBITUARY: Gladstone Harrison, 78, Of Lluidas Vale, St Catherine
Gladstone Lloyd Harrison (Valley and Pupa), 78, was born 14 April 1945. He is originally from Orange Valley district in…
Alicia Spence To Launch First Album
Alicia Spence will mark another milestone in her musical career when she launches her first album in a highly anticipated…
VIDEO: Boy Buried Second Time In Days
Twelve-year-old Omarco Brown, who died in a shooting incident at his Pusey home in Point Hill, St Catherine, has been…
VIDEO: Miguel Willis Sent Off With Football, Moving Tributes
The grief was palpalble in the community of Lluidas Vale in St Catherine as people - young and old -…
VIDEO: Heartfelt Tributes For Jamaican Who Dies 11 Days After Reaching Cayman
A rural community in Jamaica is still mourning after one of its natives died 11 days subsequent to his arrival…
VIDEO: Massive Tourism Plan For Linstead - Proposed By Independent Candidate
An independent candidate who did not reap success in the Local Government Election yesterday is still hoping to one day…
TWO MEN KILLED - One In Linstead; The Other In Guy’s Hill
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has disclosed the identities of two men who have been shot dead in the parish…
EWARTON DIVISION: Tinling Confident PNP Will Retain Ewarton Division
Donald Tinling is oozing confidence ahead of the Local Government Election on Monday, February 26. He is representing the People’s…
LLUIDAS VALE DIVISION: Grant Pushing For Victory Despite PNP Jitters In Lluidas Vale
Despite his party being faced with challenges in the Lluidas Vale Division in St Catherine, 36-year-old businessman Karl Grant is…
VIDEO: ‘They Welcome Me’ - JLP Candidate Predicts First Victory In Lluidas Vale
Joel Williams is confident that the community-based work he has done in the past few years will enable him to…
I Am Getting Great Responses - Independent Candidate Seeks Historic Win In Lluidas Vale
Fitzroy Bennett, better known as “Chris”, has been nominated to contest the upcoming Local Government Election, claiming that he is…
Mother Presumed Dead In Fire At House She Shares With Boyfriend At Kellits
A young mother identified by her alias ‘Thread” is believed to have died under questionable circumstances in a house fire…
VIDEO: St Catherine Councillor Switches Division, But Still Confident Of Victory
Jennifer Hull of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has become a household name in the constituency of St Catherine South…
PHOTOS: Skeletal Remains Found in Croft’s Hill, Believed To Be Missing Man
Skeletal remains found today at Guava Ground district in the Croft’s Hill police area of Clarendon are believed to be…
VIDEO: Former Principal Honoured By Past Students Over 40 Years Later
Former school principal Rita Ellis Rowe’s love for the public service is beyond question - and so too is her…
OBITUARY: Allison Levers, 57, Of St Ann
Allison Levers, 57, was born 22 October 1966 to Barbara Murdock and Keith Levers in St Ann. She had 12…
BREAKING NEWS: Local Gov’t Election Set For Monday, Feb 26
The long-delayed Local Government Election will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024, according to Minister of Local Government Desmond…
OBITUARY: Lehan Gardener, 12, Of Linstead
Lehan Geanntae Gardener, 12, was born at Spanish Town Hospital 07 August 2011 to Marsha Gray Gardener and Cleon Gardener.…
VIDEO: Merlene Brown And Denroy Francis Tie The Knot After 13 Years
Promises of a lifetime of togetherness echoed within the walls of Spanish Town Seventh Day Adventist Church in St Catherine…
LINSTEAD NEWS: Two Shot, One Dead - Police
Fifty-nine-year-old Leon Peters from Commodore district in Linstead, St. Catherine, was shot and killed last evening (December 30) on Gillette…
VIDEO: BISHOP FRANK OTTO - A life of illness, deaths, success and worship
Bishop Frank Otto, revered especially in business and religious circles, is being celebrated for serving as pastor of Linstead Pentecostal…
Jamaican Writer Yvonne Morgan-McKenzie Keeping It Positive At 60
The promotion of positive values and attitudes in her writing is on the verge of paying off for Jamaican author…