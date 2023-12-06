VIDEO: Hampton School Remembers ‘Phenomenal’ Student Who Reportedly Drowns

Hampton School in St Elizabeth is mourning the suspected drowning of one of its sixth formers, Isa Ridgard, 18, from Malvern in the parish.



The incident happened at Old Wharf Beach in St Elizabeth on Sunday, December 3.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force, in a press release, said: “Reports from the Pedro Plains Police are that, about 2PM, Ridgard and her family were swimming in the Old Wharf Beach when she got into difficulties and was pulled into deep waters by a wave.



“She was pulled out of the water by family members and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Investigation continues,” the JCF added.



Isa Ridgard

Principal at Hampton School Mahvell Charlton-Brown said the institution is saddened by the tragedy.



“Certainly we are saddened by the experience or what we have learnt,” she told The Beacon.



She added that counseling is being provided by the school’s Guidance Counseling Unit, along with members of the clergy, including the institution’s chaplain Reverend Olando Gayle.



The Hampton Old Girls Association and representatives of the education ministry’s Region Five are also giving assistance, Charlton-Brown further disclosed.



She and other personnel from the school also visited the bereaved family on Monday. “They (members of the family) have exhibited such strength. The response is faith-based; quite solid in their faith. They are hurting quite evidently, but clearly very supportive of each other. I see that even her siblings are just focused on celebrating – they used the word ‘legacy’. Though young Isa was, their intent is to celebrate and preserve her legacy thus far.”



The Hampton School principal also spoke highly of the late Grade 12 student. “Isa was a brilliant and phenomenal student; she is an academically competent student but also very socially aware and extremely polite and articulate. She engaged well with her peers.”



Isa was involved in a number of extra curricular activities, including the 4-H Club. She also was a vice president of the Hampton School Journalism Club.



Based on her social media pages, she was a lover of adventures, the beach and writing.

TO WATCH THE VIDEO REPORT, CLICK HERE.

