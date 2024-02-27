TWO MEN KILLED – One In Linstead; The Other In Guy’s Hill

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has disclosed the identities of two men who have been shot dead in the parish of St Catherine – one in the Linstead police area and the other in Guy’s Hill.



The victim in the Linstead attack is 55-year-old Renford Paisley, a driver from Main Street in Bog Walk – also in St. Catherine. He was killed on New Works main road on Local Government Election Day – Monday, February 26.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 9:30AM, residents heard explosions and summoned the police. Upon their arrival, Paisley was seen lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



In the other incident, which unfolded on February 25, 44-year-old contractor Renard Gordon was gunned down at his home in Bonnett district, Guy’s Hill.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 10PM, Gordon was at his home when explosions were heard. The police were summoned and, upon their arrival, Gordon was seen lying face-down in a pool of blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his head. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



The JCF said the killers in both cases escaped, adding that investigations are continuing.

