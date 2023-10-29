DEATH NOTICE: Gwendolyn Thomas-Lewis, 70, Of Lluidas Vale Division

Gwendolyn Thomas-Lewis (Miss Delly), 70, was born to Robert Thomas and Matilda Alexander on 22 August 1953.

She spent almost her entire life in the district where she was born and raised – Pennington, Lluidas Vale Division, St Catherine.

Her only sibling, Myrtle Hutchinson, is still alive.

Miss Delly, who attended Juan-de-Bolas All Age School in her native parish, earned a living for some time as a coffee collector.



She also enjoyed singing and backyard farming.



She had seven children, namely: Oneil McKnight, Robert Lewis, Nicola Lewis, Petrene Lewis, Ricardo Lewis, Andre Lewis and Orlando Lewis.

In July 1999, Miss Delly wedded the love of her life, Jeffery Lewis.

She got baptized the following month.

Five years after exchanging nuptial vows, her other half died in a mishap on the job.

That tragedy did not obliterate Miss Delly’s faith in her maker; this as she continued to worship Him at the Church of God of Prophecy in her rural community.

Miss Delly fell ill and recently was admitted to Kingston Public Hospital where she died on Saturday, 28 September 2023.

The service of thanksgiving for her life is set for Saturday, November 4, at the Church of God of Prophecy, located at 47 Bowers Drive in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Miss Delly will be interred at Thetford Cemetery, Old Harbour.

She is missed sorely.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.