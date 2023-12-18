Jamaican Writer Yvonne Morgan-McKenzie Keeping It Positive At 60

The promotion of positive values and attitudes in her writing is on the verge of paying off for Jamaican author Yvonne Morgan-McKenzie.



She has been contracted to write two children’s book series, she told The Beacon, adding that a total of eight books should be produced under the agreement.



“I am putting out good books, and I want to go back to the days when children especially have more values,” she reasoned.



In the books being produced, the main characters – Little T and Poinciana Daffodil – are respectively portrayed as epitomes of goodwill.



“Little T is a boy from the village who is five years old. He is a singer and he is helpful; he is kind; he loves to make people happy. Everybody likes Little T… He is always helping the weaker ones,” Morgan-McKenzie explained.



Her publisher, Austin Macauley Publishers, lauded her writing skills while noting the prospects of success for the books.



Some of them are titled: Tales Of A Caribbean Girl – Poinciana Daffodil, Little T Goes To School, Tales Of A Caribbean Girl – Poinciana Daffodil – The Brownie, and Little T Has COVID-19.



Anticipation is rising particularly around Little T Goes To School, ahead of its scheduled publication this month.



It ‘is an entertaining and charming story with an important message of friendliness, compassion, and open-mindedness’, according to Austin Macauley Publishers.



‘Little T Goes To School’ is scheduled to be published this month.

The author, who fell in love with writing while growing up in the parish of St Thomas, Jamaica, explained that creation of the series has been seamless. “It is coming straight from the heart and so it is not hard for me,” she asserted.



She also noted her immense sense of fulfillment working on the project while she is celebrating her sixtieth trip around the sun. “I feel like I am on cloud nine; I am celebrating me; I am celebrating me at 60,” she added.



Morgan-McKenzie is cognizant of the significant changes that have taken place regarding the packaging and consumption of books, owing particularly to the proliferation of new technologies.



Notwithstanding that, she is confident that there is still a market for good writing.



“If you have a restaurant and you are cooking good things, people will come back. If you have good writing where people see values that they can learn from, they will come back to it,” added Morgan-McKenzie, who is also the author of Coconut 100 Ways, which was published by Austin Macauley in March this year.

