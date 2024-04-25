Alicia Spence To Launch First Album

Alicia Spence will mark another milestone in her musical career when she launches her first album in a highly anticipated Gospel concert at Dinthill Technical High School in Linstead, St Catherine Saturday evening, April 27.

“I choose to release this album because I have a whole lot of songs,” she told The Beacon. “This album launch is not only for me to feel like I am a queen or whatever; it is for everybody to come out and let us worship The Lord…”

The album, Down On My Knees, comprises 10 tracks of various genres.

Two of the tracks are adopted from an extended play (EP), which Spence released in 2021. “Persons love those two songs and are asking me to put them on the album… ” she said.

Added Spence: “Persons can expect some awesome songs [on the album]- versatile because there are different genres of music on it. We have Reggae Gospel on it; we have Praise and Worship; we have Mento; we have Revival – and you name them.”

The launch event, where Spence said there will be various giveaways, will be emceed by Ava-Gay Blair-Black of Gospel JA FM.

It will feature an array of Gospel artistes – Sister Pat, Minister Dian Henry, Inez Clark, Sister Faith, Apostle K Gordon, Minister Marcia Smith, Angel Voice, Destined For Christ, John Ross Austin, Empress Cidella, Minister Leon Edwards, and Calbert Smith.

The headliner, Spence, who is originally from the Point Hill area of St Catherine, has been singing since childhood, starting in the church and at events such as funerals.

“At a tender age, I would not be shy or anything like that; I would just sing. And so I decided that this is what I wanted,” she told The Beacon.

Spence’s journey to recognition was not a smooth one. She recalled success being elusive as she entered popular talent shows such as Digicel Rising Stars and Tastee Talent Contest.

She also had moments of victory – one of them being at the JCDC Parish Finals hosted by the State-owned Jamaica Cultural Development Commission.

Spence’s biggest breakthrough happened in 2017 when she, after eight failed attempts, won the Gospel Buss competition on Gospel JA FM.

“That’s where I got my first recording contract and in 2018 released my first song [which is of the Dancehall|Reggae genre and is titled Hallelujah]. That song showcased a different side of me because people never knew that I could deejay,” added the artiste, who also previously dabbled in secular music.

She further said: “When I was younger, I speak into my life and I told myself that by the age of 40 I am supposed to have a song on the radio. And I speak it into existence. At 40 years old, I did my first song – Hallelujah.”

Spence, who hopes that proceeds from the album launch will enable her to assist two needy children, has no intention to become complacent after the album is released. “I want to be international; I want to take this thing international,” she declared

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.