BREAKING NEWS: Local Gov’t Election Set For Monday, Feb 26

The long-delayed Local Government Election will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024, according to Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie, who is also a member of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).



He also announced that Nomination Day is Thursday, February 8.



McKenzie made the announcement this afternoon while addressing a gathering of mainly JLP candidates at Montego Bay Conference Centre in St James.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is also Leader of the JLP, this afternoon, said his party is confident of victory.



A similar sentiment regarding readiness had come from the opposition People’s National Party (PNP).



The last Local Government Election was held on November 28, 2016.

