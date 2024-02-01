OBITUARY: Allison Levers, 57, Of St Ann

Allison Levers, 57, was born 22 October 1966 to Barbara Murdock and Keith Levers in St Ann. She had 12 siblings.



Her pursuit of a sound education resulted in her enrollment at different schools, including St Ann’s Bay Primary, Ferncourt High, and the College of Hospitality in her native parish.



In her spare time, Allison, who was cheerful and friendly, enjoyed watching sports and playing netball.



She earned a living at different points as a tour guide, craft trader and business owner.



She had five children – Shavar, Jamilia, Chelsea, Imani, and Armani.



Life for them has changed forever with the passing of Allison at St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital on 14 December 2023. She had been ailing for some time.



The service of thanksgiving for Allison’s life will take place Saturday, 03 February 2024, starting 11AM at Calvary Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church in St Ann’s Bay, St Ann. To watch it live, CLICK HERE.



The interment will be done at Steer Town Cemetery in St Ann, and can be viewed by CLICKING HERE.



On the night before the burial, the family will host a set up at Greenwich Acres in Mammee Bay, St Ann.



Allison is missed sorely.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.