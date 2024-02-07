PHOTOS: Skeletal Remains Found in Croft’s Hill, Believed To Be Missing Man

Skeletal remains found today at Guava Ground district in the Croft’s Hill police area of Clarendon are believed to be those of 51-year-old Glester Townsend, who was reported missing a year ago.



He is from Guava Ground, where the remains, as well as items of clothing, were discovered in a forested area.



A length of rope found dangling from a tree near the remains has led to suspicion that the man had committed suicide.



His relatives had been searching for him since late February last year.



On February 28, 2023 several of Townsend’s relatives and friends converged in Lluidas Vale and Cassava Pond – both in St Catherine – after hearing about possible sighting of the then missing man in those areas. However, searches proved futile.

A skull and items of clothing found today at Guava Ground. Photos Provided

A piece of rope hanging from a tree near the skeletal remains. Photos provided

Glester Townsend went missing in February last year. Photo Credit: RunningSparkz

