DEATH NOTICE: Dalvin Reid, 58, Of Linstead

Dalvin Reid spent more than 30 years operating a taxi in and around Linstead, St Catherine.

During that time, he formed lasting friendships with many commuters and fellow drivers. But nothing compared to the bond that existed between him and his family.

Whether relatives or friends… they have been left with the grim reality that Dalvin will not be around anymore.

He came to the end of his earthly road Wednesday 22 March 2023 at Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

He died of a cerebrovascular accident (stroke).

Dalvin was born to Rupert Reid and Min Harvey 26 June 1964 – roughly two years after Jamaica gained independence from Britain.

He attended McGrath High School.

Dalvin operated a taxi between the St Catherine towns of Linstead and Spanish Town, and subsequently between Linstead and Ewarton.

He was living at Whitehouse in the Linstead area at the time of his passing.

Dalvin is survived by spouse Melony Coward; children Renee Reid, Derow Reid, Shinell Reid, Randagay Reid and Rajay Reid; other relatives; and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized.

Dalvin is missed sorely.

