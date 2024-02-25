EWARTON DIVISION: Tinling Confident PNP Will Retain Ewarton Division

Donald Tinling is oozing confidence ahead of the Local Government Election on Monday, February 26.

He is representing the People’s National Party (PNP) in his native Ewarton Division in St Catherine.

“I am 100 percent confident going into this election because, to be honest, the people of Ewarton know that the People’s National Party has been here for them over the years and they will continue to give us their support,” he said. “I am here to serve the people; here for the people.”

Tinling, a businessman, is seeking to be elected for the first time.

The people of Ewarton Division, in the last Local Government Election in 2012, elected Beverly Jobson-Grant of the PNP as their Councillor. However, she is not seeking re-election.

The work she started to improve Ewarton will continue, Tinling said when asked to state his three top plans for the division.

“My plan for the division is to continue the wonderful work that our present Councillor [Jobson-Grant] has done pertaining to roads, water, light [and] infrastructure for the people,” he told The Beacon.

This feature is sponsored by the Jamaica Labour Party.

Tinling was nominated on February 8 at Charlemont High School – his Alma mater. He was accompanied by supporters – some of whom disrespectfully pulled him away from a media interview he was doing in from the school.

In Monday’s election, Tinling will go up against Reverend Dr Dean Reid of the Jamaica Labour Party.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.