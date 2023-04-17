DEATH NOTICE: SELVIN GARRIQUES, 91, OF LINSTEAD

Selvin Lloyd Garriques (Ole G), who hails from Treadways district in Linstead, St Catherine, helped to mould generations of children.

He gave more than 35 years of stellar service to Guy’s Hill High School in St Catherine as a skilled teacher of Electrical Installation.

Ahead of his retirement in 1995, the educational institution awarded him for long service.

Prior to becoming an educator, Garriques worked at bauxite companies Alcan (now Windalco) in St Catherine and Kirkvine in Manchester, as well as Reynolds Pier in St Ann.

He surely enjoyed his well-deserved retirement up to the day of his death – Thursday, 13 April 2023, at Orangefield, Linstead, St Catherine.

Garriques was born to Inez English and Peter Garriques on 12 September 1931 at Treadways district in Linstead.

He attended Bermaddy Primary School in Treadways and Dinthill Technical High.

Garriques grew up in a relatively large family, having nine brothers – four of whom predeceased him. Three of his seven sisters also passed away before him.

Like his father, Garriques created a big family of his own.

His 16 children are: Claudette, Beverly, Earl, Michael, Lloyd, Paul, Paulette, Karen, Odette, Mark, Kirk, Renaldo, Dayton and Anntonieka, as well as Anthony and Dexter who both predeceased him. His lineage also includes 35 grandchildren and 55 great-grands.

The late Garriques, who was a big fan of cook-outs, also enjoyed hanging out with friends.

His funeral arrangements will be announced.

