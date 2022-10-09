Lloyd Seymour Anderson (Baba Lloyd, Gussy, Cool Shade, and Government), 78, of Croft’s Hill, Clarendon, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, 26 September 2022.



He was born 12 June 1944 to the late Iris and Vivian Anderson at Wilbury district, Croft’s Hill.



Baba Lloyd had seven siblings, two of whom predeceased him.



His pursuit of education reflects in his enrollment at the then Wilbury All Age School in Clarendon and at Top Hill All Age in the neighbouring St Catherine.



A highly industrious man, Baba Lloyd earned his stripes as a driver mainly of trucks – something he loved both as a past-time and as a means of earning his honest bread.



He, for many years, used his truck to transport market vendors and their produce from farming communities near Kellits in Clarendon to Coronation Market several miles away in the island’s capital.



Baba Lloyd also was a substitute bus driver for the now defunct Doreen Bus Company, as well as a contracted truck driver with Worthy Park Sugar Estate and Jamaica Citrus Growers.



His creator’s command for mankind to be fruitful and multiply, as given in Genesis 1 verse 28, certainly, was not lost on him. He added 14 children to the replenishment of the earth.



Baba Lloyd is survived by 12 of his children – Berthram, Seymour, Patrick, Michael, Nicola, Raymond, Peta-Gay, Jovel, Althea, Mikheal, Marie, and Nika. He also leaves behind five siblings – Mavis, Violet, Emmanuel, Winston and Lascelles; 24 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.



Baba Lloyd will be laid to rest on Saturday, 26 November 2022. The venue for the thanksgiving service will be announced at a later date.



Baba Lloyd will be sorely missed.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.