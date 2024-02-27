VIDEO: Massive Tourism Plan For Linstead – Proposed By Independent Candidate

An independent candidate who did not reap success in the Local Government Election yesterday is still hoping to one day being in a position to implement a massive plan, which he said would transform the bustling commercial hub of Linstead in St Catherine into a booming tourism town.



Aron Hyman told The Beacon that his plan would be centred on making the famous Linstead Market a tourist attraction.



“My dream is to see Linstead Market becomes a tourist destination given the fact that we [in Linstead] have one of the most famous markets in the world…” he reasoned. “This would bring more revenue to the town and create more job opportunities and more benefits for the business-people of the town.”



Hyman, who also noted the use of the market’s name in the popular folk song “Carry Mi Ackee Goh A Linstead Market”, said his overall plan would also include improvement to the aesthetics of Linstead town. “Wi need a cleaner town; the congestion in the town needs to be addressed,” he added.



Hyman indicated that, with the relatively new Edward Seaga Highway running through Linstead, that would make it relatively easy for tourists to travel quickly from established tourist resorts such as Ocho Rios in St Ann.



“Given the fact that we have the new highway, Linstead Market should be a tourist destination. And I would seek funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund [to assist with the project],” he further told The Beacon.



Aron Hyman. Jamaica Beacon photo

Hyman was among three candidates who individually and unsuccessfully tried to unseat Herbert Garriques of the People’s National Party as Councillor for the Linstead Division. The others are independent candidate Gene Guthrie and Listra Clemetson of the Jamaica Labour Party.



Hyman first contested the Linstead Division for the JLP in the 2012 Local Government Election, but he did not win.



He told The Beacon that he was born at Priory district in St Ann, but grew up in Montego Bay, St James. After leaving Rusea’s High School, he served through the Jamaica Constabulary Force for eight years, he disclosed.



“After leaving the Jamaica Constabulary Force, I used to run Lada [motorcar] from Ocho Rios to Spanish Town, and then I migrated to the United States,” Hyman added. “I returned to Jamaica in 2000 and then I started doing business in Linstead.”

