LINSTEAD NEWS: Two Shot, One Dead – Police

Fifty-nine-year-old Leon Peters from Commodore district in Linstead, St. Catherine, was shot and killed last evening (December 30) on Gillette Street in Linstead, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed, adding that another man was also shot and wounded.



The JCF said: “Reports from the police are that, about 6:15PM, the complainant [who was shot and wounded] was boarding a taxi when loud explosions were heard. When the shooting subsided, Peters and the complainant were seen with gunshot wounds.”



The two were taken to hospital where Peters was pronounced dead and the wounded man treated.

Investigations are ongoing.



LEON PETERS

Peters operated a taxi on the route between Linstead town and Commodore.



He is at least the second taxi operator on that route to be shot within months.



On October 12, gunmen shot and killed 51-year-old taxi operator Gary Russell at Cammodore district where he lived.

In relation to the murder of Russell, the JCF had said: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 8:30PM, residents heard explosions and went to investigate. Upon reaching the area, the now deceased was seen in the driver seat of his white Toyota Probox with gunshot wounds. He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigations continue.” Russell had survived a previous attack in which he was shot two times.

