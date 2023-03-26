DEATH NOTICE: TIONA BROWN, 8

Tiona Larrelle Brown won’t be watching her favourite fairy tale movies and playing with her dolls here on earth anymore.



That’s because she has transitioned from this life after eight amazing years with relatives and friends who would have done anything in their power to keep her here.

But, Heaven knows and does best.

Tiona died 25 February 2023 during a period of admission to Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James – the parish where she lived.



She struggled with juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Tiona, born 23 November 2014, was enrolled at Bickersteth Primary and Infant School, St. James.

Her favourite colour was red, which historically is used as a symbol of courage and love. And she simply could not get enough of what is arguably Jamaica’s most popular meal – rice and chicken.



Tiona is survived by parents Tyrone Brown and Lorna Gayle, brothers Sanjay Brown and Tajay Brown, other relatives and friends.



She will be laid to rest on Sunday (2 April 2023) at Lluidas Vale Cemetery in St Catherine.

A service of thanksgiving will also be held on that date at Lluidas Vale Seventh Day Adventist Church, starting mid-day.

The Nine Night will be at Top Hill district, Lluidas Vale Division, on April 1.

Tiona is missed sorely.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.