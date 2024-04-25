OBITUARY: Gladstone Harrison, 78, Of Lluidas Vale, St Catherine

Gladstone Lloyd Harrison (Valley and Pupa), 78, was born 14 April 1945.

He is originally from Orange Valley district in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine.

He later resided with his wife Retinela Moiten-Harrison and their children at Pennington district and subsequently at Pleasant Hill – all in Lluidas Vale.

Harrison, who was employed to Worthy Park Sugar Estate for more than four decades, also was involved in subsistence farming.

A devout Christian, he was passionate about preaching and attending church where he served as a deacon.

In his latter years, his health deteriorated, resulting in his hospitalization.

He transitioned from this life on Thursday, 29 February 2024.

Harrison, who had 11 siblings, is survived by his wife, seven biological children (Carmaleta, Cellian, Stacie, Pamella, Louisa, Charlie and Martin), four step-children (Delroy, Karlene, Audrey and Kingsley), grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Though still trying to come to grips with the passing of their patriarch, Harrison’s relatives are gearing up to give him the dignified send-off he deserves.

The set-up will take place on Saturday (April 27). And the service of thanksgiving for Harrison’s life will commence at noon on Sunday (April 28) at the Power In Prayer Ministry, Pleasant Hill district, followed by interment at Lluidas Vale Cemetery.

Harrison, surely, is missed sorely.

