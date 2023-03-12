OBITUARY: Newton Givans, 56, Of Linstead

Newton Givans (Jerry) was born 9 October 1966 at Orangefield district in Linstead, St Catherine, to Justice Valentine Givans and Cassilda Lee who are now both deceased.

Givans was regarded as one of the hardest men to die as he survived multiple illnesses, including chronic heart failure.

Since 2013, he took sick, but managed to fight for 10 years before Heaven called his name on Saturday morning, 4 February 2023.

Givans worked at bauxite company ALCAN, now Windalco, but, being an epitome of industriousness and a generator of big dreams, he wanted more. That’s how he ended up buying and selling hair and skin care products on Fletchers Avenue in Linstead.

Givans eventually added shoes to the products he sold from his handcart.

A go-getter, he joined partner plans and saved enough money to buy his first motorcar. And then he came up with the idea of buying and selling cars.

He bought old and crashed vehicles, repaired them, and sold them to trying youths.

He also taught hundreds of them to drive and encouraged them to get their driver’s licenses as well as money to buy their first set of goods.

Wondering how Givans ended up with the aliases Jerry and Jerry Don? Well, that’s because he was known for sporting a long jerry-curl hairstyle, which was popular especially in the 1980s and early 1990s. His jerry-curl was a standout in Linstead as it was considered one of the longest in and around that town.

Givans, a family-oriented man, had an intensely great relationship with his children, siblings and many other relatives. His compassion also was extended to his friends. His faith was always anchored in his supreme creator.

In November 2022, Givans lost his mother.

He transitioned peacefully from this life at his Orangefield home, leaving his wife – Ann-Marie; four children – Orlando (Lando), Tesita (Ornella), Simone (Shauna), and Sasha-Gay; seven grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; other relatives; and friends.

The grave-digging will be held on Wednesday (22 March 2023) at Commodore Cemetery in Linstead, and the setup on March 24th at Givans’ home in Orangefield.

The home-going service will be held on Saturday (25 March 2023), starting 10:30AM at Orangefield Pentecostal Tabernacle where Givans worshiped.

Interment will be at Commodore Cemetery.

Givans is missed sorely.

