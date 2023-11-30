VIDEO: Neck Of Rape Victim ‘Tied Like A Goat’

Relatives and friends are heart-broken following the questionable death of 59-year-old Charmaine Hardy at the home where she lives alone in a remote section of Orangefield district in Linstead, St Catherine.



Some residents, as well as a representative of the bereaved family, said she apparently was raped and strangled to death.



Crime scene detectives, who are still carrying out investigations, visited the location on the Sunday evening, November 12, when Hardy’s body was found.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), in response to queries, issued a press release titled: “Undetermined Death In Linstead”.



It said: “Reports from the police are that, about 6pm, residents stumbled upon the body and summoned them. Upon their arrival, the body of the woman was seen clad in a blue floral blouse and blue floral skirt.”



What the police release did not say is that Hardy was not fully clad when her body was found lying on the back – her legs spread open.



A piece of cloth, apparently ripped from the clothes she wore, was found tightly tied around her neck – a method some residents believe the killer used in silencing her.

“They tied her like a goat,” one source said.

There are also other signs suggesting that Hardy was violated, but they are too graphic to mention here.



A post mortem, which should bring much-needed clarity, is yet to be done.



Hardy does not have any relative living in her adopted community of Orangefield; that’s because she is originally from Kingston. She came to the community several years ago as a live-in helper for a man who eventually died.



Sources said some members of the deceased man’s family wanted Hardy to leave, but she remained at the house.



One of her relatives who lives abroad described her as quiet and peaceful.



She further told The Beacon that Hardy occasionally visited her family in Kingston – the last time being the month before she drew her last breath.



The relative also disclosed that Hardy had a daughter and a husband, but both of them died.



Residents said Hardy was quiet and God-fearing, adding that she did not deserve such type of death.



She worshiped at the Redemption National Church of God in Orangefield.



A member of the church told The Beacon: “Sister Hardy did not deserve a death like that, but we leave it in the hands of the Lord to fight for us. We need back our community; we are not safe anymore…



“The house where sister Hardy lives is open up and a lot of bush is around it. It is unsafe. A lot people in the community know sis Hardy; she spend a lot of years here. Our sister never absent from church unless she went and visit her sisters in Kingston,” the church member added.



Hardy’s body was found at a time when Orangefield district was tense following a double murder there weeks earlier – or specifically on the night of October 23.



The double murder victims are 33-year-old school watchman Dayton Dwyer and his cousin Rushel Givans. They were shot dead at a shop Givans was operating in the community square.



In a press release regarding that double murder, the police force said Dwyer and Givans were among a group of people at the business establishment shortly before 8pm when two motor vehicles appeared. Men reportedly alighted from the vehicles, opened gunfire at the group and escaped in the awaiting vehicles. After they left, it was discovered that the two cousins had been shot.

