Mother Presumed Dead In Fire At House She Shares With Boyfriend At Kellits

A young mother identified by her alias ‘Thread” is believed to have died under questionable circumstances in a house fire last night at Comsee district in the Kellits area of Clarendon.



Charred human remains, believed to be hers, were found among the rubble of the burnt building where she lived.



Though residents have drawn conclusion that the dead person is “Thread”, the authorities are yet to confirm the identity.



Police also have not yet commented publicly on speculation that the woman was murdered.



She is originally from Rhoden Hall – another community in the Kellits area, but she had been living at Comsee with her boyfriend.



A search is one for the boyfriend. Sources said his girlfriend with “Thread” had been a bitter one, and she at one point was tied up when she tried to leave the home.



There is speculation that some one may have pulled these pairs of Clarks from the blaze when it just started and placed them a little distance away from the house, which eventually was destroyed by fire.

Scores of people watched as police, along with funeral home personnel, removed the remains from the scene this morning. Some of the woman’s relatives and friends wept.

Two pairs of Clarks shoes found near the scene have small burns, leading to suspicion that some one may have saved them from the house fire.



“Thread” is at least the second person to die in a house fire within months in the Kellits area.



On the night of November 4 last yer, 61-year-old Collie Smith died in a fire at his home in Kellits.

