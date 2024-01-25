OBITUARY: Lehan Gardener, 12, Of Linstead

Lehan Geanntae Gardener, 12, was born at Spanish Town Hospital 07 August 2011 to Marsha Gray Gardener and Cleon Gardener.



Her big dream was to become a pastry chef. That’s the reason she never hesitated in putting her baking and cooking skills to the test – leaving tantalizing aroma and tastes at her Rosehall home in Linstead, St Catherine.



Lehan, in this fast-moving technological age, spent much of her spare time using different apps through her cellphone.



She also valued a sound education and so was focused on reaping success at her school – Charlemont High. She was an alumna of Jericho Primary as well as City Mission Basic School in Linstead.



Lehan’s loved-ones surely would have moved mountains to still have her with them. But that was not to be.



She closed her eyes and peacefully made her transition from this life two days before Christmas in the year 2023. At the time, she was battling an illness at the University Hospital of the West Indies.



Lehan is survived by her parents, two brothers, other relatives and friends who are gearing up to lay her to rest.



The service of thanksgiving for her life will be held on Saturday, 27 January 2024, starting 11AM at Mount Zion Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Rosehall, Linstead. Lehan will be interred at Treadways Cemetery – also in Linstead.



Watch live coverage of Lehan’s thanksgiving service HERE and the burial HERE.



On the night before burial, the bereaved family will also host a set-up at the Rosehall home.



Lehan, surely, is sorely missed.

