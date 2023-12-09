LINSTEAD NEWS: Man Gunned Down At Home

A man was shot dead before daybreak yesterday (December 8) at his home in Corner Rest district, Banbury, Linstead, St Catherine.



He has been identified as Clive White.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force said: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 4:30AM, residents heard explosions and alerted them. Upon their arrival, they saw White with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



White is at least the second person to be gunned down at Banbury in less than three months.



The other is 20-year-old Tia Tamara Fearon, who was shot dead while baking in the kitchen at her family home after nightfall on Saturday, September 16. The killer, said to be a male, struck in the brief moment that Fearon was alone in the kitchen. It is said that he ran from the house and is yet to be identified.

