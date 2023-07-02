DEATH NOTICE: PEARL ALLEN, 99, OF LINSTEAD

Her family would have wanted to see her hit the century, but that was not in her maker’s plan.

Pearl Mae Allen (Auntie) passed away peacefully 5 June 2023 at Commodore district in Linstead, St Catherine.

She is survived by several relatives, including four children, namely: Leon Boyd, Earl Carnegie, Everton Carnegie and Anthea Seaman. Her other son, Devon Carnegie, predeceased her.

Allen was born 30 April 1924 to Irene Crossfield and Robert Allen in Linstead. Her sibling, Carmen Balfour (Nellie), died before her.

Allen, in quest for a sound education, was enrolled at Linstead Primary School. She later attended a Kingston-based secretarial college.

That educational background laid the foundation for an illustrious career as a legal secretary. To bolster her income streams, Allen also did dressmaking.

She was a Christian who enjoyed crocheting and reading, going to the movies, as well as doing crossword puzzles and hand embroidery.

Allen is sorely missed by relatives and friends.

