Exclusive | Linstead man killed during robbery – his councillor outraged

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed a murder, which has drawn outrage from Councillor for the Treadways Division near Linstead Division in St. Catherine, Sydney Rose.



The victim is 51-year-old higgler Courtney Demetrius, also known as ‘Blacks’.



He was stabbed during an alleged robbery, which the JCF said took place on Sunday, June 6, at Russell Pen district in the Linstead police area.



The JCF explained: “Reports from the Linstead Police are that, about 10:30PM, Demetrius and another man were walking home when they were pounced upon by men armed with knives.



“Demetrius’ friend ran and alerted members of the community. Demetrius was robbed and stabbed several times. He was taken to hospital by citizens where he died while being treated. The Linstead Police are investigating,” the JCF further said.



In the meantime, Councillor Rose, in a statement, said he is shocked by the tragic death of his political supporter.



“I woke up to devastating news [that] a resident from one of the communities in my division was robbed and brutally murdered. What I heard next was even more of a shocker. The victim was my good friend and supporter from the time that I came to Treadways Division.”



The councillor continued: “Courtney Demetrius, whom we fondly called ‘Blacks’, a resident of the Bottom Farm Scheme community in Treadways, was on his way home after visiting friends in a neighbouring community when he was attacked by low life cowards, who not only emptied his pockets but robbed him and his family of his life in the ‘backyard’ of his home.



“They left him within an inch of life, gutted and bleeding in the streets – a nightmare. Unfortunately, even as residents rallied and assisted him to the hospital, the damage was too much. We lost a son, father, brother and friend,” Councillor Rose added.



He spoke highly of the late Demetrius.



“He (Demetrius) was hard working, dedicated to anything he was working on, humble, kind and a good human being. He didn’t deserve this. I use this opportunity to again extend my deepest condolences to his family and all who are affected by his death. I know words cannot begin to express the sadness you are feeling right now, but I am here for you and I am praying for you to get through this,” Councillor Rose further commented.



He also appealed for speedy investigations aimed at apprehending the killer.



“I am calling on the local authorities to leave no stones unturned as you investigate this vicious murder. It will take a while for us to come to grips with all that has happened, but together in unity, we shall find comfort. Sleep well Comrade brother,” Councillor Rose added.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.