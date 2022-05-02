LINSTEAD | Police Find ‘Missing’ Girl While Searching For Guns

File photo

The Linstead Police in St Catherine have made a breakthrough in the case surrounding a female child who had been reported missing.

The minor, whose identity is being withheld, and who is enrolled in high school, was found last week Friday at a residence in Linstead.

Police found her during an operation, which they were conducting in search of persons suspected of being in possession of illegal firearms, a usually impeccable source told The Beacon.

A young adult said to be the child’s “boyfriend” was taken into custody, and police are reportedly searching for two other persons in relation to the minor.

It is understood that a woman lives at the premises where the girl was found, but she seemingly was not aware that a minor was being harboured there.

There is no indication so far that the child was taken to the premises against her will. In that same breath, a child cannot give consent for sex or to live outside the custody of his|her parents or other legal guardians.

The child’s mother, when contacted, told The Beacon that the minor was indeed found and that she has undergone medical examination.

