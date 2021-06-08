Bog Walk | Linstead woman identified as victim after bus plunges into river

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of the woman who died this morning (June 8) when a mini-bus plunged into the Rio Cobre, located in the Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine.

She is 59-year-old Valerie Ennis from Whitehouse Housing Scheme in Linstead – also in St. Catherine.

The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 9:15AM, the driver of a black Toyota Fielder travelling towards Bog Walk allegedly overtook a line of traffic and collided with a white Toyota Hiace motor truck in which Ennis was a passenger. As a result of the collision, the Toyota Hiace plunged into the Rio Cobre. Ennis was pronounced dead at hospital.”

Nine other people were treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“Both drivers have been breathalysed and warned for prosecution,” the JCF said, adding that the Bog Walk Police are investigating.

The crash this morning happened a day after a truck overturned in the Gorge, blocking the crucial roadway for hours.

It also happened four days after a woman – Ava Thelwell, allegedly committed suicide by driving her Suziki Grand Vitara into the river.

