Lluidas Vale | Residents lament garbage pileup – authority responds

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has promised to return to Lluidas Vale in St. Catherine to complete collection of garbage in the community.



Disgruntled residents yesterday voiced their concern to The Beacon after a garbage truck passed through sections of the community without stopping to collect solid waste left along some roadways.



Some residents ended up taking their garbage back to their households.



The situation was brought to the attention of Monique Brown, who is People’s National Party candidate in the Lluidas Vale Division and also Secretary for Member of Parliament Hugh Graham.



She told The Beacon that she would have investigated the matter.



Brown subsequently responded, quoting Community Relations Manager at the NSWMA, Rachel Reid, as making the following comment: “The [garbage in the] area was collected yesterday. However, the collection was incomplete as the unit was full to capacity. The intention was to complete the collection today, but we were unable to do so. Nonetheless, the collection will be completed tomorrow (June 11).”



Brown, in the meantime, stated that, based on her information, the NSWMA should collect garbage once weekly along the main road in Lluidas Vale and once every other week in the lanes. However, some residents claimed that no garbage truck entered Lluidas Vale last week; hence the pile-up of garbage.

