Ewarton High past student dies in crash

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is continuing its investigation into the tragic death of Merick Smith, a past-student of Ewarton High School in St. Catherine.



He died as a result of injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision on Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3, on Monday, December 9.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Mountain View Police are that, about 4:40PM, Smith was driving a motorcycle along the roadway when he was hit by a motor vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. He sustained several injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

