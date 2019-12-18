Man charged for allegedly shooting two people in Spanish Town

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers in the St. Catherine North Police Division have arrested and charged a man for the November 26 shooting of two men at Homestead in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



The accused is 25-year-old Andray Dixon from McVickers Lane, St. Catherine.



He has been charged with Wounding with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 10:20AM, Dixon was driving a Toyota Probox motor car when he used it to block the path of the complainants who were travelling in a Toyota Allion motor vehicle.



“It is alleged that Dixon then opened gunfire hitting the two men while they were inside the motor car. The police were summoned and, on their arrival, the victims were taken to hospital where they were treated and released,” added the JCF.



Police took Dixon into custody, and he was pointed out during an identification parade.

His court date is being finalized.

