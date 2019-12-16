Kadidra Campbell wins Miss Kellits High contest

Kadidra Campbell, Miss Kellits High 2019

The top five contestants







Moments before she was crowned Miss Kellits High School on Saturday night (December 13), 17-year-old Kadidra Campbell made a impassioned appeal for young people to steer clear of negativity.



She wowed the panel of all-woman judges not only with that appeal, which made her winner of the Miss Intelligent component of the competition.



Campbell also was adjudged the Most Talented contestant, and the Best Evening Gown wearer.



She, in the Question and Answer segment, randomly selected this question: “One of Kellits High’s mission is commitment to excellence. It has been observed that this generation and the ones to follow are not committed to excellence. Do you agree with this statement? How would you advise your peers to commit to excellence?”



Campbell responded: “I do agree with that statement. This generation rather to follow the negative impacts of the society than to follow the positive. I would advise you to do your best in school, try to achieve your goals academically because it will hurt you in the future – you will not reap anything good from following negative people. I advise you to walk with the positive and be positive contributors to society.”



After being crowned, Campbell, who wants to become a lawyer or a travel and work detective, told The Beacon that she assiduously worked for the win, which has motivated her tremendously.



“It has motivated me a lot to move on with my life; I have been pulled back and set back,” she said. “From joining this competition, all I wanted to do was win; I worked hard to win and I have achieved it and I am very happy.”



The First Runner-Up is Ataedra Ormsby, who also won the Best Creative Wear segment.



Chaville Salmon is the Second Runner-Up.



There were two other contestants who triumphed in different segments of the competition, witnessed by a relatively large crowd on the damped grounds of the only high school in the farming community of Kellits, Clarendon.



Sabrina Bailey won the Most Congenial and Best Smile segments of the contest.



Toni-Shay Bennett was declared the Most Popular on Social Media.

The other young ladies who competed are Chantae Francis, Mickelia Locke, and Juelissa Cameron.

The Miss Kellits High Competition was held as part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the school.

ALSO READ: Rayvon Mills crowned king after impressing judges with intelligence

We want to hear the positive news happening in your family, school, church, business and community. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574, e-mail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com or message 'The Jamaica Beacon' page on Facebook