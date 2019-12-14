Rayvon Mills crowned king after impressing judges with intelligence, endorsement of male modelling

Rayvon Mills from Top Hill district in St. Catherine triumphed over seven other contestants last night to be crowned Mr. Personality at the Clarendon-based Kellits High School, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary.



Mills performed commendably in all areas, but it was his thought-provoking response to one of the most challenging questions posed that pushed the all-woman panel of judges to declare him overall victor as well as winner of the Most Intelligent category.



The random question that the 18-year-old pulled reads: What do you think would be socially acceptable for men to do that is currently not considered manly?



Mills replied: “That is a perfect question especially on a stage like this, because people overall do not accept male modelling – and male modelling is a special art-form which helps you to build your self-confidence, your inter-personal skills, and your personality.”



The aspiring soldier or executive chef, after being crowned, told The Beacon that he is ‘very proud’ of his accomplishment.



The other top contestants are Ramone Dyer who was adjudged First Runner-Up, and Clement Wright who is Second Runner-Up.



The Mr Personality competition, in the meantime, had six categories.



Akeem Patterson, the Most Talented, was also awarded for Best Stage Presence. Ramone Dyer was adjudged Best Dressed Male, Clement Wright was the Most Popular on Social Media, and Mackoy McCarthy donned the Best Creative Wear. Mills, as stated earlier, was declared Most Intelligent.



The other contestants were Jhamore Douglas, Andre Christie, and Raheem Thomas.

We want to hear the positive news happening in your family, school, church, business and community. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574, e-mail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com or message 'The Jamaica Beacon' page on Facebook