ST CATHERINE: Fire destroys 2-bedroom house, displaces 13

A fire has displaced 13 relatives in the Troja area of St Catherine, not far from Riversdale.



The matriarch of the family, Pamella McIntosh, said her six-year-old son admitted to accidentally starting the blaze, which resulted in her losing virtually everything late Sunday morning, December 15.



She added that the wooden house – comprising two bedrooms, a veranda, bathroom, dining room and kitchen – was donated by Food For The Poor about three years ago.



McIntosh explained that she was at a relative’s house shortly before noon on Sunday when her six-year-old son informed her about the fire.



“When mi look, mi si mi little boy a cry. Soh mi seh, ‘what happen to yuh?’ Him seh the house burn down,” she recalled. “He admit to it, said he tek up his father lighter, light paper, it burn him, and him flash the paper and it drop on the bed.”



McIntosh further stated that, when she reached the house located at Top Road in Old Troja, the building already was destroyed.



Personnel from Linstead Fire Station later arrived on the scene and carried out cooling down operation.



McIntosh said she occupied the house with three of her sons, five daughters, three grandchildren, and her common-law husband.



Two of the displaced children attend Dinthill Technical High School and three are enrolled at Troja All Age School.



McIntosh said the affected relatives are now temporarily occupying a one-bedroom house owned by one of her adult sons.



She appealed for public assistance in sourcing materials to rebuild the house, adding that she would also appreciate other items such as furniture and clothing.



McIntosh will also have to again source important documents such as birth certificates.

