McGrath High footballer leads Jamaica to victory overseas

Golden Boot winner Peter McGregor of McGrath High (left) and MVP Dwayne Atkinson of KC. PHOTO CREDIT:













A group of leading youth footballers from Jamaican secondary schools – including McGrath High and Dinthill Technical – has defeated five teams to win the 2019 CASA/Lauderhill Youth Classic Soccer Tournament in Florida, United States.



The programme, hosted annually in early December, exposes young talents to coaches or scouts.



The Jamaican team, comprising top players in the island’s daCosta and Manning Cup championships, yesterday scored a 6-1 win in the final against Kendal Under-19.



Peter McGregor from McGrath High was the Golden Boot winner, scoring five goals in the tournament. Four of those were netted in the final, which was played at Lauderhill Sports Park in Florida.



Other footballers from McGrath High who made the trip were Carlos Robinson, Eric Jaddoo, and Dinnath Whittaker. Their coach, Jermaine Thomas, was also in attendance.



Jevonne Redman was selected from Dinthill Technical High School.



Other Jamaican schools represented were Jamaica College, Wolmer’s, Camperdown High, Clarendon College, and Kingston College.



Dwayne Atkinson from Kingston College was named the Most Valuable Player.



Jamaica also won the tournament last year.

We want to hear the positive news happening in your family, school, church, business and community. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574, e-mail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com or message 'The Jamaica Beacon' page on Facebook