LINSTEAD: Councillor donates $50K to young scholar heading overseas

Councillor for the Treadways Division in the Linstead area of St Catherine, Sydney Rose, has donated $50,000 to a young scholar from Mount Diablo district in his Division who has won a full scholarship to study overseas.



The recipient, Niveka Johnson, will in February next year start pursuing a degree in veterinary medicine at the University of São Paulo, as well as certification in Portuguese at the Federal State University of São Paulo – both in Brazil.



She currently holds 17 CXC subjects, and is enrolled in the sixth form programme at McGrath High School in the Treadways Division.



Niveka is a past student of Bermaddy Basic School, Polly Ground Primary and Ardenne High School.



In a letter she shared with The Beacon, she expressed gratitude to Councillor Rose of the People’s National Party and members of his divisional executive for the donation made on December 3.



“I am sincerely appreciative of the assistance you have offered me…” Niveka wrote.



She added: “My passion for animals has propelled me into my chosen career path as a veterinarian, and your contribution has been integral in making this dream a reality.”

