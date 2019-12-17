BOG WALK: Social Studies team at high school treats infants

Head of the Social Studies Department, Patrina Nelson, shares with students



Members of the Social Studies Department at Enid Bennett High School in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, have undertaken another of their annual charity events aimed at strengthening relationship between the educational institution and its community.



They, on December 11, treated students at Lucky Valley Basic School.



“The population of 16 students were treated to the usual toys, snacks, ice-cream and cake; and the school was presented with a microwave oven to be utilized in the school’s kitchen,” said Patrina Nelson, Head of the Social Studies Department at Enid Bennett High.



Her team was accompanied by some members of the school’s Student Council body, including President Ackeema Garvey.



Nelson said the principal of Lucky Valley Basic School, Barbara Johnson, graciously accepted the gifts and thanked the Social Studies Department for its support.



Since it initiated the project in December 2010, the Social Studies Department has impacted more than 260 students especially at early childhood institutions.



Some institutions that already benefited are Knollis Basic, Jew Pen Basic, Bethel Basic, Bybrook Basic, Giblatore Basic and Al Patterson Basic Schools.



Nelson said she opted to focus on basic schools because students at that level are just starting their formal education, and so it is important to influence them positively through interacting with them.



She added that basic schools are also often under-resourced. “Providing them with even a Television set as a teaching aid, or even a fan to make the students comfortable is a plus to creating a conducive learning environment. These students are also very adorable and endearing,” Nelson further posited.



She told The Beacon that she conceptualized the project when Patrick Phillips assumed leadership of Enid Bennett High in 2009 and instructed all departments to get involved in a community project.



Nelson also noted that, over the years, her department’s project has garnered support from civic-minded members of the business community. Her department also raises a portion of the funds used.

