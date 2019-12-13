Young man charged for murder of 91-year-old in St. Ann

File photo. This is not the true image of the man in custody

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man has been charged for the murder of 91-year-old Zaneal Hanson from Battersea in the Cave Valley area of St. Ann.



The man charged is 25-year-old farmer Andrae Campbell, otherwise called ‘Speedy’, from Battersea district.



The deceased was found with chop wounds at his home on Thursday, December 5.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 9:30AM, relatives found Hanson with chop wounds and summoned the police. On their arrival, the scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.



“Following investigations, Campbell was arrested. He was charged after a question and answer session was conducted,” added the JCF.



Campbell is yet to appear in court.

