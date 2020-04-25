Clarendon man charged for shooting death of brother

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged 24-year-old Romario Jones, otherwise called ‘Davi’, from Canaan Heights in May Pen, Clarendon, for the murder of his brother.



He is to appear in the May Pen Parish Court to answer to the charges of Murder, and Illegal Possession Of Firearm and Ammunition.



The incident took place in his community on Saturday, April 18.



The JCF said: “Reports from the May Pen Police are that, about 12:15PM, Romario and his brother – 25-year-old Nicholas Jones of the same address – were at home when explosions were heard.



“The police were summoned and Nicholas was seen with a gunshot wound to his upper body, and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the JCF further said.



Romario was subsequently arrested.

NOTE: We do specially written death announcements. In this time of crisis, don't allow your loved one's passing to go un-noticed. Contact us today via WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.