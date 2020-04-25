Men charged amid continued search for visually impaired student

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said two persons of interest, who were arrested in the case of visually impaired University of the West Indies student Jasmine Deen, have been charged.

They are 40-year-old Tamar Henry, otherwise called ‘Braff’ and ‘Lavish’, from Bull Bay in St. Andrew; and 36-year-old Gregor Wright, otherwise called ‘G’.



The JCF said: “Both Wright and Henry are charged with the offences of Possession of Identity Information, eight counts of Unauthorized Access to Computer Data, and Simple Larceny.



“Henry was also charged with the offence of Possession of Identity Information and breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” added the JCF.



It said both men remain in custody pending court appearances, and the continuation of an investigation regarding the disappearance of Deen.

NOTE: We do specially written death announcements. In this time of crisis, don't allow your loved one's passing to go un-noticed. Contact us today via WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.