Man charged for murder of alleged gun buyers in St. Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged a man in relation to the double murder of a man and a woman on Old Harbour Road in St. Catherine on Thursday, January 24.



The accused is 28-year-old Orane Wickombe from Valdes Road in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



The deceased are 21-year-old Vaughn Smith and 19-year-old Serena Kerr, both from Shelter Rock in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 2:45PM, Smith and Kerr went to Homestead, Spanish Town, St. Catherine to purchase a firearm when they were pounced upon by Wickombe and two other men who opened fire hitting them.



“The police were alerted and they – Smith and Kerr – were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Following investigation, Wickombe was arrested on Wednesday, April 14, and charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney. The other men are currently being sought by the police,” the JCF added.



Wickombe is yet to appear in court.

