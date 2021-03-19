Exclusive | She cried for help – Singer butchered while picking up daughter near Kellits

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is continuing its probe into the murder of aspiring artiste Patricia Green, otherwise called ‘Samantha’, who uses the stage name DBritish.

She was stabbed and her throat slashed yesterday (March 18) at Bud-hole district in McNie, St. Ann. That community is located at the border of Clarendon and St. Ann, and is relatively close to the town of Kellits in Clarendon.

The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 6:30PM, residents heard cries for help and alerted the police. On their arrival, the body was seen on the roadway with multiple stab wounds and the throat slashed. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.”

Photos of the corpse show Green barefooted, indicating that she was trying to escape from her attacker, who is said to be a man.

The crime was committed in the community where the father of Green’s daughter lives. It is said that the two were no longer in a relationship.

Green resided at Mile End district in the Ocho Rios area of St. Ann up to the time of her death, but she is said to be originally from Bunkers Hill in Clarendon.

She started working just over a year ago at MK Fashion & Gift Store in Ocho Rios town.

Her co-workers today told The Beacon that she normally works on Wednesdays and takes her time off the job on Thursdays. However, yesterday was an exception.

One of Green’s co-workers saw her leaving a recording studio in St. Ann yesterday afternoon. She reportedly told the co-worker that she was going to pick up her daughter at McNie, where she met her demise.

The late Green was making preparation for her daughter’s second birthday on March 28.

Her co-workers have expressed shock at the turn of events.

“Everybody is grieving right now; it’s very sad,” said Vaneisha Trowers.

Another co-worker, Rena Harris, who started working at the fashion store six months ago, said she became ‘very attached’ to the late Green despite not knowing her for a long time.

“She is very kind, loving and jovial; we weren’t expecting this [tragedy],” she commented.

Harris said she also admired her late co-worker because she has impressive musical talent, which she often showcased on her Youtube channel and her Instagram page.

On March 5, the late Green used her Instagram page to pay tribute to another young artiste, Adrian ‘FadaGad’ Alexander, who was shot dead in St. James.

“Jah Jah God. Rest up mi bad artist,” she posted along with crying emoji and a video of FadaGod performing his ‘Jah Guide’ song.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

