Linstead | Man missing since last year

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 27-year-old Leroy Perkins has been missing since Monday, December 21, 2020.

He is from Savannah district in Wakefield, Linstead, St. Catherine

He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that Perkins was last seen in the community about 4PM. His mode of dress is unknown, and he has not been heard from since.

“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Leroy Perkins is being asked to contact the Bog Walk Police at 876-708-2081, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station,” the JCF further said.

