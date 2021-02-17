Update: No gun found when cops kill resident of Ewarton

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is correcting a claim it made in a press release regarding the fatal shooting of a resident of Ewarton, St. Catherine.

The deceased is 29-year-old auto body repairman Richard Johnson, otherwise called ‘Richie’, from Ewarton district.

The JCF said Johnson was shot during a confrontation with the police about 1:20AM on Tuesday, February 16.

The incident happened along the Spanish Town leg of P.J. Patterson Highway.

The JCF, on February 16, issued a press titled: “Fatal Shooting| Firearm And Ammunition Seized In St. Catherine”.

The force, through its communications arm, later told The Beacon that the headline of its press release was erroneous, noting that no gun was found in the incident.

