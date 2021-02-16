Gun found in Linstead while cops probe robbery committed in St. Ann

A teenager, whose name the police are withholding at this time, was found in possession of an illegal gun in the Linstead area of St. Catherine, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Law enforcers said they recovered the weapon while investigating a robbery, which was committed on February 8 at Breadnut Hill in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

The JCF explained that the probe into the robbery first took them to Orangefield district in Linstead, where they recovered a cellular phone belonging to the victim of the robbery in St. Ann.

The JCF further explained: “Follow-up operations were carried out in Back Road, Linstead, and a teenager was arrested. Police officers reportedly intercepted the teen as he drove a Toyota Axio motor car.

“The police searched the motor vehicle and a Smith and Wesson pistol, fitted with a magazine containing six 9 millimetre rounds, was found along with other items the police believe were stolen. The teenager’s identity is being withheld at this time, as detectives continue their probe,” the JCF added.

