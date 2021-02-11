Riversdale | 15-year-old missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shamaya Blair, who has been missing since Sunday, February 7.

She is from Crawl Top in Riversdale, St. Catherine.

She is of brown complexion and medium build, and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Riversdale Police are that Shamaya was last seen at home about 7PM, dressed in a blue dress and a pair of slippers. She has not been heard from since.

“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shamaya Blair is being asked to contact the Riversdale Police at 876-903-7539, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station,” the JCF added.

