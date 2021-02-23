Linstead | McGrath past student now in Sweden, signed to football club

Less than a month after he confirmed to The Beacon that he would be heading to Sweden to play professional football there, Peter McGregor reached his Swedish camp this week and said he has been made to feel welcomed.

The Jamaican striker, who hails from Spanish Town in St. Catherine, recently played for and graduated from McGrath High School in Linstead, St. Catherine. However, his secondary school journey began at Waterford High.

He is now in Sweden playing for the club Djurgårdens IF Fotbollsförening, commonly referred to as Djurgårdens IF, Djurgården Fotboll, Djurgården, Djurgår’n, and Dif or DIF.

The team, on its Instagram page, said: “The 20-year-old Jamaican striker has signed a loan agreement with Djurgården in 2021 with an option of extension.”

It also quoted McGregor as saying: “Very fun to finally get to come to Djurgården. As soon as I got the go, I was ready.”

The team also posted photos of McGregor donned in its jersey. McGregor, in turn, shared those photographs on his Instagram page.

He also said: “I’m thrilled to have signed for such an amazing club.”

McGregor further expressed gratitude to his coach Jermaine Thomas, agent Kevin Cowan, and Bosse Andersson who is the Sports director at Djurgården.

He commented: “Thanks to Bosse Andersson and everyone at the club for making me feel welcome. A special thanks to coach Jermaine Thomas for believing in me and for mentoring me throughout the years. I also want to say thank you to my agent Kevin Cowan for making this opportunity possible.”

