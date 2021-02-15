Linstead business-woman charged for gun found in shoe box

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers at St. Ann’s Bay Police Station in St. Ann have charged 47-year-old Debbie Walters with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Walters operates a business in Linstead, St. Catherine.

She lived at Wallen Housing Scheme in the Linstead area, and at Angels in Spanish Town.

She also has been residing at Drax Hall Country Club in St. Ann, where police allegedly found the illegal gun and bullets during a search of the premises.

The JCF said its officers made the find on Saturday, December 6, 2020.

It added: “Reports from the police are that, about 1:30PM, during a search of the home of the accused, one Glock pistol and a magazine containing nine 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition were found in a shoe box inside a closet. Walters was arrested and later charged. Her court date is being finalised.”

In the meantime, Walters’ 18-year-old son, Nicholas McNamee, is among two men also facing gun-related charges in another case. His co-accused is 19-year-old Jevaughn Clarke. The two were charged following a police operation along Newlyn Street in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Friday, February 5.

Elaborating on the son’s case, the JCF previously said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about 4:45PM, an operation was conducted, during which the Axio motorcar in which they (Clarke and McNamee) were travelling was stopped and searched.

“One 9 millimetre pistol, with a magazine containing fifteen 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition, was found. Clarke and McNamee were then arrested and charged. Their court dates are being finalised,” the JCF added.

