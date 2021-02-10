Linstead | Son of Linstead business woman among two charged for gun in St. Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identities of two men who are now facing a gun charge in St. Ann.

They are 19-year-old Jevaughn Clarke and 18-year-old Nicholas McNamee.

They are charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, said the JCF.

It added that the men were arrested following an operation along Newlyn Street in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Friday, February 5.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, about 4:45PM, an operation was conducted, during which the Axio motorcar in which they (Clarke and McNamee) were travelling was stopped and searched.

“One 9 millimetre pistol, with a magazine containing fifteen 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition, was found. Clarke and McNamee were then arrested and charged. Their court dates are being finalised,” the JCF further said.

McNamee, whose mother operates a business on Fletcher’s Avenue in Linstead, once lived at Wallen Housing Scheme in the Linstead area of St. Catherine.

It is said that he relocated to Angels in Spanish Town years ago, and recently to Jack’s Hall Country Club in St. Ann.

