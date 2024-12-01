Jamaica Beacon

STORIES OTHERS MISSED

OBITUARIES

OBITUARY: ANN-MARIE GRAY, 42, OF LINSTEAD

ByJamaica Beacon

Dec 1, 2024

Ann-Marie Gray, 42, of Victoria district in Linstead, St Catherine was born 23 March 1982 to Hyacinth Ricketts and the late Dodley Gray.

She attended Victoria Primary School.

Gray, at different points, lived at Victoria, Rosemount and Wakesfield districts – all in Linstead.

Steeped in industriousness, she worked for years at Nestle Jamaica Limited in Bog Walk, St Catherine. She subsequently ventured into commerce, operating inside Linstead Market.

But nothing lasts forever.

Gray started experiencing waning health, culminating with a stage four cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, 29 October 2024, Gray pulled off a final heartbeat at her Victoria home.

Those left to mourn her passing include her five children (Alecia Welcome, Daville welcome, Tiauna Ebanks, Miquel Ebanks, and Lysann Ebanks) – as well as her partner Andrew Ebanks.

Gray had two brothers (Rupert Edwards and Nick Edwards) as well as six sisters (Veda Jacobs, Kerry Ann Ricketts, Theresa Carter, Rose Marie Fraii, Carlene McPherson and Arlene Gray).

Her family now faces the emotionally tough task of laying her to rest. A service of thanksgiving for Gray’s life will commence 10AM on Sunday, December 8, at Victoria Apostle Seventh Day Church of God in Victoria district, Linstead.

The bereaved family announced that a bus will be available to transport people to the burial at Commodore Cemetery in Linstead. Repast will follow at the home in Victoria. The wake, also at Victoria, is set for Friday, December 6. Gray, surely, is missed sorely.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.

By Jamaica Beacon

Related Post

OBITUARIES

DEATH NOTICE: Gwendolyn Thomas-Lewis, 70, Of Lluidas Vale Division

Oct 29, 2023 Jamaica Beacon
OBITUARIES

DEATH NOTICE: PEARL ALLEN, 99, OF LINSTEAD

Jul 2, 2023 Horace Mills
OBITUARIES

DEATH NOTICE: SELVIN GARRIQUES, 91, OF LINSTEAD

Apr 16, 2023 Jamaica Beacon

You missed

OBITUARIES

OBITUARY: ANN-MARIE GRAY, 42, OF LINSTEAD

Dec 1, 2024 Jamaica Beacon
THE BIG STORY - NEWS

PROMISE KEPT – Gospel Artiste Turns Concert Earnings Into Scholarships

Nov 2, 2024 Jamaica Beacon
THE BIG STORY - NEWS

The Spirit Of Christmas: Jamaican Writer Unveils New Book

Sep 22, 2024 Horace Mills
BEACON OF THE DAY

BEACON OF THE DAY: Aliyah Sharpe – CXC Achiever Motivated By Mom’s Hard Work

Sep 10, 2024 Horace Mills and Alessandro Anglin