OBITUARY: ANN-MARIE GRAY, 42, OF LINSTEAD

Ann-Marie Gray, 42, of Victoria district in Linstead, St Catherine was born 23 March 1982 to Hyacinth Ricketts and the late Dodley Gray.

She attended Victoria Primary School.

Gray, at different points, lived at Victoria, Rosemount and Wakesfield districts – all in Linstead.

Steeped in industriousness, she worked for years at Nestle Jamaica Limited in Bog Walk, St Catherine. She subsequently ventured into commerce, operating inside Linstead Market.

But nothing lasts forever.

Gray started experiencing waning health, culminating with a stage four cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, 29 October 2024, Gray pulled off a final heartbeat at her Victoria home.

Those left to mourn her passing include her five children (Alecia Welcome, Daville welcome, Tiauna Ebanks, Miquel Ebanks, and Lysann Ebanks) – as well as her partner Andrew Ebanks.

Gray had two brothers (Rupert Edwards and Nick Edwards) as well as six sisters (Veda Jacobs, Kerry Ann Ricketts, Theresa Carter, Rose Marie Fraii, Carlene McPherson and Arlene Gray).

Her family now faces the emotionally tough task of laying her to rest. A service of thanksgiving for Gray’s life will commence 10AM on Sunday, December 8, at Victoria Apostle Seventh Day Church of God in Victoria district, Linstead.

The bereaved family announced that a bus will be available to transport people to the burial at Commodore Cemetery in Linstead. Repast will follow at the home in Victoria. The wake, also at Victoria, is set for Friday, December 6. Gray, surely, is missed sorely.

