PROMISE KEPT – Gospel Artiste Turns Concert Earnings Into Scholarships

LINSTEAD, St Catherine — Gospel artiste Alicia Spence has awarded scholarships to two outstanding students, fulfilling a promise that she had made.

Jaeshawn Slowley and Jason Gray collected the scholarships valued at $30,000 each during their Jericho Primary School graduation, held at Jericho Baptist Church on the outskirts of Linstead, St Catherine.

Emphasizing the importance of supporting young talent and investing in the future, Spence praised the recipients’ hard work and achievements.

“As a Gospel recording artist, I am committed to spreading love and inspiration,” she told The Beacon. “I believe my purpose goes beyond my own success; it’s about lifting others up and empowering them to reach their full potential.”

In a previous interview, Spence had promised to assist students with proceeds from a concert and album launch that she, at the time, was gearing up to host.



The launch of the album, Down On My Knees, which is made up of 10 tracks, happened at Dinthill Technical High School in Linstead on April 27.



Jason Gray collects his monetary award from Gospel artiste Alicia Spence

Despite not seeing the turnout that she would have wanted, Spence decided not to renege on her promise.



Jaeshawn and Jason, along with their mothers, expressed gratitude. “I can’t find words to express how elated and grateful I am that Jaeshawn was chosen,” Jaeshawn’s mom told The Beacon.



Spence, in the meantime, said she will continue the philanthropic deed.

