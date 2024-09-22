The Spirit Of Christmas: Jamaican Writer Unveils New Book

KINGSTON – As the Christmas season approaches, Jamaican author Yvonne Morgan-McKenzie is bringing joy to readers with her latest release, Little T Meets Santa Claus/Father Christmas.



The heartwarming tale is poised to resonate with both children and adult readers.

“Anybody who takes up this book and reads it can see its worth,” McKenzie said enthusiastically. “I am writing about how we can be happy with simple things.”

The book, through its titular character, Little T, captures the true spirit of traditional Christmas in Jamaica.



“Little T embodies respect and cheer, bringing together the community for a festive adventure,” the author explained.

To purchase a copy, CLICK HERE.

The main adventure is a trip, which Little T and his friends embark on from their village to the city to meet Santa Claus for the first time.



“It’s all about kindness and bringing life to the village, showing that Christmas is a time for everyone to come together…” McKenzie noted.



Yvonne Morgan-McKenzie

She stated that the writing process is an effortless undertaking for her, adding that she draws inspiration from her upbringing in rural Jamaica.



“It is always easy for me to write; I am writing from what I know from the country (rural area) and I let it flow,” said McKenzie, who also works full-time as a nurse aide.



According to her, Little T Meets Santa Claus/Father Christmas was written in 2022, but released on September 13, 2024. It is part of a series of books that McKenzie is writing.



Her publisher is the England-based Austin Macauley.



“Right now I have 12 books that I have on contract from them and they have never turned down a book so far,” she remarked.



Her main intention in her writings, she declared, is to be an inspiration to others. “With humility and grace, I want to leave a legacy behind. When you take up my book, you should be able to learn something from it.”



McKenzie’s previously published works are: Little T Goes To School, Coconut 100 Ways, Little T Has COVID-19, as well as Poinciana Daffodil: Tale of a Caribbean Girl.



Her advice to young writers is: “Do your best and start somewhere. It’s not about winning the lottery; it’s about perseverance.”

Writer Phillip Brown contributed to this story.

